ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.84.

OKE traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $76.52. 111,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,503. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.60.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

