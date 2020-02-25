Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Omnicell stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $67.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,663.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,280.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,461 shares of company stock worth $4,307,901 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Omnicell by 68.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Omnicell by 7.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 10.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 55.7% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

