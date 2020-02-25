Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

OSBC traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 18,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $378.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

