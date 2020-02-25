Office Depot (ODP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Office Depot to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Office Depot has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

