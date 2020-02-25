Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OXY opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.48.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

