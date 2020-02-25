Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,804 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,233,000 after buying an additional 192,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,937,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.48.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

