NVIDIA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,606,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065,346. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $315.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $166.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

