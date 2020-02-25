NV5 Global (NVEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $868.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.