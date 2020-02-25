Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Cut by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

