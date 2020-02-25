Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 1.43. Novanta has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $716,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,848 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

