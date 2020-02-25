NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) VP Curtis T. Pohl Sells 2,000 Shares

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NorthWestern stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. 51,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NorthWestern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in NorthWestern by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in NorthWestern by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.