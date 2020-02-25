Noodles & Co (NDLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Noodles & Co to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.98 million, a PE ratio of 139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Several brokerages have commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

