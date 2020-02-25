Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have trended negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a media sentiment score of -2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81. Nike has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

