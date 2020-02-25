Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

