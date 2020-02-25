New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 6,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.