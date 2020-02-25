Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news impact score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $368.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.60. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $392.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

