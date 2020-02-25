NetEase (NTES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NTES opened at $334.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.58. NetEase has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $361.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.96.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

