Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Neenah in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.76.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.32. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Neenah by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 774,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

