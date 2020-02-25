National Vision (EYE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.39 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

