National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

NESR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

