National Bank Financial Boosts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$16.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of ELD traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,297. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$14.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

