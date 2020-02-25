NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.11. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $560,440.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,413.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,799.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,839 shares of company stock worth $2,102,552. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

