NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.11. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,552. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

