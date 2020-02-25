MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) vs. Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Head to Head Review

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MutualFirst Financial and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial 21.54% 11.42% 1.19% Civista Bancshares 28.12% 10.83% 1.50%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MutualFirst Financial and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MutualFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Civista Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.44%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than MutualFirst Financial.

Dividends

MutualFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MutualFirst Financial pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MutualFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. MutualFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MutualFirst Financial and Civista Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial $110.25 million 2.91 $23.75 million $2.85 13.09 Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 2.84 $33.88 million $2.01 10.99

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MutualFirst Financial. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MutualFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of MutualFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of MutualFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MutualFirst Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life and other insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 39 full service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Lawrence, Monroe, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; wealth management offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It operates branch banking offices in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, and Dayton communities of Ohio; and Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles, as well as loan production offices in Mayfield Heights, and Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

