Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer cut Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

