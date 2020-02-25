Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mimecast from to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.36, a PEG ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.14. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at $71,601,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,640,250. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,614,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $9,467,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $9,350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mimecast by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,794 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

