MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.00 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $518.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

