Middleby (MIDD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Middleby to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. Middleby has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

