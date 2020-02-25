MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGPI. BidaskClub downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.