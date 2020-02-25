MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (MXCHY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.
MXCHY stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
