Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $779.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $779.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $11,997,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock worth $16,894,570 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,244,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $726.58 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $638.92 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $792.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $731.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.