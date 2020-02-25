Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.58-1.68 EPS.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

