Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Mercer International worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its holdings in Mercer International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,659,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MERC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mercer International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.62 million, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -687.50%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

