Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Nomura

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price target cut by Nomura from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MLCO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.91. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.