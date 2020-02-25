Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 497.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 559,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after buying an additional 465,930 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

