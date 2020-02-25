Medifast (MED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MED stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.72. Medifast has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $159.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medifast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

