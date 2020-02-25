MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) versus Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Head to Head Review

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediciNova and Trillium Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova N/A N/A -$12.94 million ($0.36) -13.22 Trillium Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.29 million ($2.36) -1.66

MediciNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trillium Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MediciNova and Trillium Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

MediciNova currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.18%. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given MediciNova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediciNova is more favorable than Trillium Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of MediciNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MediciNova and Trillium Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -17.40% -16.53% Trillium Therapeutics N/A -5,566.05% -66.75%

Volatility and Risk

MediciNova has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillium Therapeutics has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediciNova beats Trillium Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective ß2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; and TTI-2341, an epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which is in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

