MDxHealth (MXDHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

MXDHF stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.