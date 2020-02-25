Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $153,718.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 452,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 210,650 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2,090.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 182,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 174,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $5,202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,996 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.