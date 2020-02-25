Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

TUSK has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital lowered Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

