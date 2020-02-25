Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Dassault Systemes (NASDAQ:DASTY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Dassault Systemes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $284.38 million 1.78 $19.88 million $0.55 18.82 Dassault Systemes $4.50 billion 9.36 $689.22 million $3.52 46.28

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises. Magic Software Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systemes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systemes has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magic Software Enterprises and Dassault Systemes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dassault Systemes 0 3 1 0 2.25

Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Dassault Systemes has a consensus target price of $134.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.74%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than Dassault Systemes.

Dividends

Magic Software Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Dassault Systemes pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Magic Software Enterprises pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dassault Systemes pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magic Software Enterprises has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Magic Software Enterprises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systemes shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Dassault Systemes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 6.41% 10.95% 7.10% Dassault Systemes 15.31% 16.32% 8.42%

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats Magic Software Enterprises on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder, a proprietary application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution; and Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. It also provides SIMULIA delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, the company offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and CGI services; EXALEAD that provides information intelligence for the social industry and developer community; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making. Further, it provides consulting services in methodology for design, deployment, and support; and training and engineering services. The company primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; financial and business services; high-tech; life sciences; energy, process, and utilities; consumer goods and retail; natural resources; architecture, engineering, and construction; consumer packaged goods and retail, and marine and offshore through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

