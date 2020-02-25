Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-23.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.54 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.59.

Shares of M opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

