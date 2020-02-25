Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $296.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $268.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $763,460,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $303,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

