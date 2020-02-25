Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

