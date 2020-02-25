Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.86.

Shares of L opened at C$70.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$69.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.82. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$64.16 and a one year high of C$76.31. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

