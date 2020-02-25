Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

2/13/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners to a “hold” rating.

LYG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 347,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,953. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.11. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

