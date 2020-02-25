LivaNova (LIVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LIVN stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,390 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.