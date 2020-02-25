LivaNova (LIVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LIVN stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59.
Several research firms have commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
