Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 73,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 249,468 shares of company stock valued at $560,285 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

