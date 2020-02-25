Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

