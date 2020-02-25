Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (LSXMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMB opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.89. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

